Season 16, Episode 8

Join the conversation! This week on Lakeland Currents, Ray Gildow sits down with Sarah Smith and Mary Harder from the Confidence Learning Center to talk about Camp Confidence. We learn about the services that Confidence Learning Center offers to people of all ages with cognitive and developmental disabilities.