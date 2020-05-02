Lakeland PBS

Law Enforcement Warning of Potentially Fatal Drug Likely Containing Fentanyl

Nathan Green — May. 2 2020

Credit: Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force

Law enforcement across northern Minnesota are warning of a potentially fatal drug likely containing fentanyl circulating in the area in the form of Percocet pills. The pills are possibly linked to one fatal overdose and a number of non-fatal overdoses.

The Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force along with the Red Lake Police Department have been investigating several overdoses linked to small, blue-colored pills being sold on the street as 30mg Percocet, or “Perc 30s.” The pills vary in shades of blue and have the markings “30” and “M” on the side.

Initial testing indicates that these pills contain the fatal drug fentanyl. Authorities say these pills are extremely potent and potentially fatal to users or to those who may inadvertently come in contact with the substance.

The public is encouraged to report any information regarding this substance to law enforcement.

