Jun 19, 2024 | By: Miles Walker

Law Enforcement Training Being Held at Pillager School

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the LSU National Center for Biomedical Research and Training to hold law enforcement training sessions.

The training started this past Monday at Pillager High School and will run through Wednesday afternoon.

Local law enforcement officers have the opportunity to engage in an active shooter course, work on communication between themselves while enhancing their current abilities and capabilities, and to respond to such an event.

“It starts with their arrival on the scene and goes through the evacuation of injured parties and reunification of individuals that have been involved,” explained law enforcement training lead director Joe Voket. “Although it is a rural community, a lot of these events do happen in rural communities. And again, the law enforcement officers here are motivated and enthusiastic in receiving this training.”

There were 37 officers in attendance for Tuesday’s training course.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Education & Government

Sen. Tina Smith Announces Funding to White Earth for Solar Energy Storage

News

Brainerd City Council Opts Not to Restrict Picketing

Crime

Crow Wing Co. Urging Residents to Watch Out for Storm Cleanup Scammers

Community

Police Asking for Help in Finding Missing Bemidji Teen