Law Enforcement Training Being Held at Pillager School

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the LSU National Center for Biomedical Research and Training to hold law enforcement training sessions.

The training started this past Monday at Pillager High School and will run through Wednesday afternoon.

Local law enforcement officers have the opportunity to engage in an active shooter course, work on communication between themselves while enhancing their current abilities and capabilities, and to respond to such an event.

“It starts with their arrival on the scene and goes through the evacuation of injured parties and reunification of individuals that have been involved,” explained law enforcement training lead director Joe Voket. “Although it is a rural community, a lot of these events do happen in rural communities. And again, the law enforcement officers here are motivated and enthusiastic in receiving this training.”

There were 37 officers in attendance for Tuesday’s training course.