Law Enforcement To Conduct Area Sweep For Little Falls Homicide Case

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen says the homicide investigation into the November death of a Little Falls man is still ongoing. In a press release today, the department said that the case is still active and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension continues to assist with the investigation.

Terrance “Terry” Brisk died of blood loss due to a gunshot wound on November 7th, 2016. Investigators initially believe that someone might not have realized they had hit the hunter on a wooded property northwest of the intersection of Hawthorne Road and Jewel Road in Belle Prairie Township, east of Little Falls.

However, a month after his death, the department announced the case was then considered a homicide investigation because a gun was believed to have been stolen during the incident. The Winchester Model AE 30-30 lever action rifle is described as an older model, with a wooden stock and forearm with no sling attached. It has not been recovered.

In the latest press release, Sheriff Larsen stated that starting early next week there will be a heavier police presence northwest of the intersection of Hawthorne Road and Jewel Road in Belle Prairie Township. Investigators will continue to canvas the property looking for anything that may pertain to the homicide investigation.

Sheriff Larsen states that there is still a $30,000 reward for information that leads to the identification of the person who shot and killed Terrance Brisk. Larsen states that their office continues to work this case diligently and they will not give up until the suspect is apprehended.

If you have any information regarding this case you can report it and stay anonymous by either contacting the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320)632-9233 or by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota. Crime Stoppers can be contacted at their website www.CrimeStoppersMn.org; by calling the toll-free number 1-800- 222-TIPS [8477] from anywhere in Minnesota; by installing the Submit a Tip APP on any Smartphone; or by sending a text message beginning with TIP674 to CRIMES [274637]. All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous.