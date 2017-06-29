DONATE

Law Enforcement Spot Missing Bemidji Woman In Surveillance Videos

Mal Meyer
Jun. 29 2017
Chelsea Batchelder. Courtesy Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement officials continue to ask for help to find a missing Bemidji woman. Chelsea Batchelder, 26, was last seen by a family member at her residence on June 19th.

Batchelder lives on the 1200 black of Little Norway Avenue SE, and was captured on surveillance videos walking north at approximately 8 PM the same day.

A missing person report was filed with the Bemidji Police Department on Friday, and was later given to the Beltrami County Sheriff’ Investigative division.

Batchelder is described as a Caucasian female with brown hair and brown eyes, 5’-4” in height and weighs approximately 117 pounds. She has a tattoo of a turtle on the top of her left foot and the word “Cecilia” on her left forearm.

Investigators have have been conducting neighborhood canvasses and interviews to find her current whereabouts.

The sheriff’s office is requesting help from the public in searching their yards, outbuildings and wooded lots.

Anyone with information regarding Chelsea Batchelder’s whereabouts or activity is encouraged to contact the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office Investigative division at 218-333-9111.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

