Law Enforcement Seeks Public Assistance for Multiple Thefts Near Little Falls

Mary BalstadJul. 19 2022

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reported three separate thefts at the Knife River business gravel pit just 11 miles north of Little Falls in Ripley Township.

According to the press release, two of the three thefts occurred in July. The latest theft was reported on July 18th. During this incident, a work trailer at the gravel pit was broken into. Multiple tools were stolen. The sheriff’s office believe this incident happened between 5 P.M. on Friday, July 15th and 6:30 A.M on Monday, July 18th.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is currently asking for the public to provide assistance in this case.

“Our office relies heavily on tips from the public, so that we can ensure that these people that are out victimizing others can be held accountable,” said Sheriff Shawn Larsen. “Many investigations are solved with the communities’ help, which is greatly appreciated by our office.”

With suspicious activity, getting a description of the person and/or vehicle, including the license plate number, is important to potentially identifying the suspect. The public is advised to stay out of harms way, however, if they do spot suspicious activity.

If anyone has any information on the thefts, they can contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233.

