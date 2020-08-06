Law Enforcement Scholarship Program Announced for 2020

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch announced today the beginning of the Law Enforcement Scholarship Program for 2020. According to Sheriff Burch, the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association (MSA) Board of Directors has established a scholarship fund for the awarding of up to 15 $600 scholarships for this year.

“The Board of Directors feel peace officers in our democratic society have complex duties to perform,” said Sheriff Burch.

The Members of MSA gives special recognition to the financial needs of students attending the peace officer skills course, or one of the two or four-year law enforcement degree colleges. According to Sheriff Burch, the MSA’s goal is to provide scholarship coverage to as much of the state of Minnesota as possible.

Scholarships are only available to students currently enrolled in one of the following three categories:

Mandated POST Skills Program In their second year of a two-year law enforcement program. In their third or fourth year of a four-year college criminal justice program.

Students that meet the criteria are welcomed by the MSA to obtain a scholarship application form from their local sheriff’s office or online at www.mnsheriffs.org.

