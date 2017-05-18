Law Enforcement Memorial Service
The annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service is planned to take place this year on Thursday, May 18th at the Courthouse Pergola located at the corner of 6th St NW and Beltrami Avenue in downtown Bemidji. In the case of inclement weather the ceremony will move to the Firehouse on 5th Street.
Families are encouraged to attend. The service typically lasts a half hour and is meant to honor and recognize those peace officers that have given the ultimate sacrifice during the last year around our nation and state.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Nice news story on our Pequot athletes though Gage Westlund will be playing Bask... Read More
Yes I agree that was a totally racist charged statement that is completely not t... Read More
Billie got a news flash for you. That bus had kids of SEVERAL races and colors!... Read More
Billie, that is a racist statement! Get your mind off yourself and onto what's m... Read More