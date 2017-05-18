DONATE

Law Enforcement Memorial Service

Josh Peterson
May. 18 2017
Courtesy: Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office

The annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service is planned to take place this year on Thursday, May 18th at the Courthouse Pergola located at the corner of 6th St NW and Beltrami Avenue in downtown Bemidji. In the case of inclement weather the ceremony will move to the Firehouse on 5th Street.

Families are encouraged to attend. The service typically lasts a half hour and is meant to honor and recognize those peace officers that have given the ultimate sacrifice during the last year around our nation and state.

