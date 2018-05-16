Law Enforcement Memorial Service Set To Take Place In Bemidji

The Bemidji Police Department, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and Blackduck Police Department are inviting the community to partake in the annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service to honor fallen police officers who have died in the line of duty.

This service is held each year during Law Enforcement Memorial Week in conjunction with the National Law Enforcement Memorial Service which was held in Washington DC last Sunday. This year, officers will be honoring the 135 officers who fell in the line of duty in 2017 and the 54 officers who made the ultimate sacrifice so far in 2018.

The service is scheduled for tomorrow, May 17th, at 5 in the afternoon. The service will be held at the Judicial Center Courtyard located at the corner of Beltrami Avenue NW and 6th Street. If it’s raining, the service will be held indoors at the Bemidji Fire Department.

You can contact Chaplain Derek Claypool at (218) 751-4506 for questions.