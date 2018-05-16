Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS
Breaking News
State Audit Released On Misuse Of City Funds At Sanford Center

Law Enforcement Memorial Service Set To Take Place In Bemidji

Shirelle Moore
May. 16 2018
Leave a Comment

The Bemidji Police Department, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and Blackduck Police Department are inviting the community to partake in the annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service to honor fallen police officers who have died in the line of duty.

This service is held each year during Law Enforcement Memorial Week in conjunction with the National Law Enforcement Memorial Service which was held in Washington DC last Sunday. This year, officers will be honoring the 135 officers who fell in the line of duty in 2017 and the 54 officers who made the ultimate sacrifice so far in 2018.

The service is scheduled for tomorrow, May 17th, at 5 in the afternoon. The service will be held at the Judicial Center Courtyard located at the corner of Beltrami Avenue NW and 6th Street. If it’s raining, the service will be held indoors at the Bemidji Fire Department.

You can contact Chaplain Derek Claypool at (218) 751-4506 for questions.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Level 3 Sex Offender Moving To New Location In Bemidji

Two Charged With Assault In Connection With Bemidji Shooting

UPDATED: Two Arrested In Shooting Near Bemidji

Bemidji High-Speed Chase Ends With Car Crashing Into Mississippi River

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Janice Tollis (@TollisJanice) said

My wife was diagnosed of Parkinson’s Disease at age 49. She had severe calf pa... Read More

David Eischens said

I was issued a citation today for fishing with out a State permit, but as a enro... Read More

jose ava (@joseavaa12) said

My symptoms started at the age of 46. My fingers on my left hand were stiff and... Read More

Jessica said

Pack 4082 (aka 82). That’s a mistake.... Read More

Latest Story

State Audit Released On Misuse Of City Funds At Sanford Center

Many months have passed since the Minnesota State Auditor’s Office received a report from the City of Bemidji regarding the possible misuse
Posted on May. 16 2018

Latest Stories

State Audit Released On Misuse Of City Funds At Sanford Center

Posted on May. 16 2018

Hands-Free Cell Phone Push Appears To Be Over in Legislature

Posted on May. 16 2018

Construction To Begin Soon On Red Lake Retail Center

Posted on May. 16 2018

Bemidji Fire Department Reminding Public About Open Burning Restrictions

Posted on May. 16 2018

Pawlenty Not Seeking GOP Endorsement In Governor's Race

Posted on May. 16 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.