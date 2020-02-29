Law Enforcement Job Fair For High School and College Students Held in Brainerd
Students from Brainerd High School and Central Lakes College came together to attend the law enforcement job fair in Brainerd this week. The job fair was for students to network, learn about each department, and work toward job opportunities.
Officers from North Dakota, Minneapolis, and the surrounding counties spoke with students about job offers and internships, and teachers taught students the importance of being prepared for a job fair and the skills needed to stand out. With the event’s successful turnout, organizers plan to have more law enforcement job fairs in the near future.
