Lakeland PBS

Law Enforcement Investigating Case of Child Abuse in Mahnomen

Lakeland News — Jun. 11 2020

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Latest Stories

MSHSL Approves June 15th as Start Date For Summer Training

Posted on Jun. 11 2020

Youth Baseball Practices Underway with Social Distancing

Posted on Jun. 11 2020

Protesters Pull Down Christopher Columbus Statue Outside MN Capitol

Posted on Jun. 10 2020

Gyms Begin to Reopen Across the State Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Posted on Jun. 10 2020

Bemidji Movie Theater Not Reopening Until July

Posted on Jun. 10 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.