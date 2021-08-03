Lakeland PBS

Law Enforcement Hold Processionals to Honor Red Lake Officer Ryan Bialke

Lakeland News — Aug. 2 2021

Law enforcement from Red Lake and Bemidji commemorated a fallen officer today.

The funeral of Red Lake Officer Ryan Bialke, who died in the line of duty last week, was held today at the Red Lake Humanities Building. After the funeral, the Bemidji Police Department held a processional in the streets of Bemidji on Paul Bunyan Drive NW, which was followed by a second processional from the Red Lake Police Department. Officer Bialke was then escorted to Greenwood Cemetery in Bemidji for internment.

A GoFundMe campaign was created by the Red Lake Tribal Council in honor of Bialke’s children as a memorial and scholarship fund and has already raised close to $18,000.

By — Lakeland News

