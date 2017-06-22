DONATE

Law Enforcement Find Cocaine Stashed Inside St. Cloud Man

Mal Meyer
Jun. 22 2017
Prior booking photo of Antoine Lemar Dodd. Courtesy Stearns County Jail.

A St. Cloud man was arrested after law enforcement allegedly found cocaine hidden inside him while conducting a search warrant.

According to a press release, The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force conducted the search early Thursday morning. While at the residence on the 300 block of 19th Avenue North in St. Cloud, law enforcement found several family members including a suspect identified as Antoine Lemar Dodd, 30.

During the search, St. Cloud Police officers and a SWAT team found a small amount of marijuana. Investigators say they had reason to believe that Dodd had concealed additional controlled substances in his body cavity at the time the SWAT team made entry.

Dodd was transported to the Stearns County Jail for further searching. During the investigation, law enforcement allegedly found 36.5 grams of cocaine stashed away and $1,500 located on him.

Dodd was placed under arrest for 2nd Degree possession of a controlled substance and held at the Stearns County Jail.

The family members present at the time of the warrant will not be charged with any crimes.

The cash collected is subject to forfeiture.

