Law Enforcement Cadets Gain Experience in Animal Control in Brainerd

Jun. 2 2022

20 Central Lakes College criminal justice students and five high school students with the Staples-Motley FFA got hands-on experience in animal control Thursday at Cass County Farm Bureau’s 2nd annual event.

Students gained experience with agricultural equipment and were taught how to properly work with animals at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds. It’s an eight-hour course where students will get credit towards their schooling and a certificate once the course is completed.

With a gap in this particular part of law enforcement’s training, and these lessons being the first of their kind, Mike Sams, Cass County Farm Bureau Vice President, wanted to focus on what they would be dealing with specifically. Sams wanted to let them know what they should look for, like a safe vehicle operation or getting livestock transported from one location to the next, with as few incidents as possible.

In just its 2nd year, the program has gotten outstanding feedback. They have been recognized and awarded certificates at the Annual National Farm Bureau in Atlanta, GA.

Law enforcement cadet Emmitt Winkels shared how much this means to him. “It means a lot, I fell in love with it, I fell in love with the program and the opportunities they give us through volunteering. The people we can meet through networking and the teachers who can get us jobs in a time like this.”

Sams hopes to expand training for first responders, fire departments, and local sheriff’s offices.

For anyone looking to become a Minnesota police officer, Minnesota State has several schools to offer, but CLC is the only college that offers agriculture and animal response in this depth.

Hanky Hazelton

