Law Enforcement Asking for Help Identifying Armed Robbery Suspect in Garrison

Betsy Melin — Jul. 24 2020

A Deerwood Bank in Garrison was Robbed earlier today, currently, Law Enforcement Asking for Public’s Help in Identifying Suspect.

This morning, Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an armed robbery in progress at the Deerwood Bank, Garrison Branch.

The lone suspect is described as a white male, with grey to white hair wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and a hat. The suspect is believed to have been picked up by another individual driving a white sedan type vehicle. The vehicle was last seen headed south of Garrison on Hwy 169.

The suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and is believed to be armed.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office at 218-829-4749.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office working jointly with the FBI.

 

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

