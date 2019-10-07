LaValley Industries Sponsoring, Kicking Off This Year’s IDEA Competition
LaValley Industries and Northwest Minnesota Foundation have agreed to provide a $100,000 sponsorship of the IDEA Competition over the next three years. This sponsorship includes contributions from associated companies LVI Supply, Marketing Factory Group, IdeaWorks, and partnering law firm Hamre, Schumann, Mueller & Larson P.C.
The IDEA Competition was created to grow the economy of Northwest Minnesota by identifying the most promising entrepreneurs and ideas through a competitive process, award cash to winners and provide intensive follow-up assistance. Since its inception, 24 winners have been selected and more than $400,000 has been awarded to help these entrepreneurs in commercializing their ideas.
Jason LaValley, CEO and Founder of LaValley Industries, stated, “I started LaValley Industries in my garage back in 2006 with an idea and lots of help from my family. It is my hope that our sponsorship enables others in our community to develop their ideas and pursue their own American dream.”
Kicking off the 12th annual IDEA Competition, LaValley Industries invites the community to a “Celebration of Innovation” taking place on Oct. 15 from 4 to 6 p.m. The event will be held at the LaValley campus located at 1876 23rd Street SE in Bemidji. This event will be centered around past winners of the IDEA Competition who will share with the community their experiences and successes gained from participating in the competition, while also building excitement for this year’s crop of entrepreneurial applicants.
“As we have pursued the American Dream by building the company to where it is today,” said Jorge Prince, CFO of LaValley Industries, “we find it imperative to continue inspiring, encouraging and investing in others in our communities who follow that same passion.”
This event is open to the public. For more information about the IDEA Competition, including how to apply for the upcoming competition cycle, please visit ideacompetition.org.