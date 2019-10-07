Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

LaValley Industries Sponsoring, Kicking Off This Year’s IDEA Competition

Oct. 7 2019

LaValley Industries and Northwest Minnesota Foundation have agreed to provide a $100,000 sponsorship of the IDEA Competition over the next three years. This sponsorship includes contributions from associated companies LVI Supply, Marketing Factory Group, IdeaWorks, and partnering law firm Hamre, Schumann, Mueller & Larson P.C.

The IDEA Competition was created to grow the economy of Northwest Minnesota by identifying the most promising entrepreneurs and ideas through a competitive process, award cash to winners and provide intensive follow-up assistance. Since its inception, 24 winners have been selected and more than $400,000 has been awarded to help these entrepreneurs in commercializing their ideas.

Jason LaValley, CEO and Founder of LaValley Industries, stated, “I started LaValley Industries in my garage back in 2006 with an idea and lots of help from my family. It is my hope that our sponsorship enables others in our community to develop their ideas and pursue their own American dream.”

Kicking off the 12th annual IDEA Competition, LaValley Industries invites the community to a “Celebration of Innovation” taking place on Oct. 15 from 4 to 6 p.m. The event will be held at the LaValley campus located at 1876 23rd Street SE in Bemidji. This event will be centered around past winners of the IDEA Competition who will share with the community their experiences and successes gained from participating in the competition, while also building excitement for this year’s crop of entrepreneurial applicants.

“As we have pursued the American Dream by building the company to where it is today,” said Jorge Prince, CFO of LaValley Industries, “we find it imperative to continue inspiring, encouraging and investing in others in our communities who follow that same passion.”

This event is open to the public. For more information about the IDEA Competition, including how to apply for the upcoming competition cycle, please visit ideacompetition.org.

Destiny Wiggins

Contact Lakeland News

Destiny Wiggins
dwiggins@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji State University Buries Centennial Time Capsule

Bemidji Law Enforcement Chats With Community Members Over Coffee

Speaker Discusses Living “The Life of a Solopreneur” in Bemidji

BSU Hosting Week Of Activities For 100th Homecoming

Latest Story

Single-Lane Closures On Westbound Highway 10 In Motley On Oct. 9

Motorists will encounter single-lane closures on both lanes of westbound Highway 10 through Motley on Oct. 9 as crews mill and pave two new
Posted on Oct. 7 2019

Latest Stories

Single-Lane Closures On Westbound Highway 10 In Motley On Oct. 9

Posted on Oct. 7 2019

One Injured In Rollover Crash Near Rainy River

Posted on Oct. 7 2019

In Business: Hudson the Magician

Posted on Oct. 7 2019

Grand Rapids Football Falls To Cloquet

Posted on Oct. 5 2019

Blackduck Football Gets Win Against Northern Freeze

Posted on Oct. 5 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.