Laurel Street Bridge in Brainerd Closing for Repairs for 2 Weeks

A major bridge in Brainerd will be closed for a couple of weeks so it can be repaired.

Brainerd city officials say the Laurel Street bridge will be closed for bridge joint repair from Monday, September 23rd until Friday, October 4th. Traffic on SW 4th Street and E River Road should be directed either north to Washington Street or south to College Drive. Drivers should utilize the Washington Street and College Drive bridges as alternative routes during this time.

Officials ask that drivers do not travel around barricades and cones into closed areas, as this can create a safety hazard for both drivers and construction workers. Anyone with questions regarding the closure can call the city at (218) 828-2307.