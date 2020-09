Click to print (Opens in new window)

September 20 at 7 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

After seven years of marriage, Alan and Celia discover that wedded bliss isn’t always blissful. Clashing politics, Alan’s new job and a wild local lad create tension. Caroline gets emotionally embroiled at work. Alan’s brother visits.