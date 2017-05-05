Last of the Breed
Saturday, May 6 at 9pm
The treasure trove of honky-tonk hits and Texas swing tunes that turned the album Last of the Breed — by the legendary Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard and Ray Price — into a major-selling hit is a once-in-a-lifetime concert event. The three deliver rousing performances of their greatest hits in the richest voices this side of the Rio Grande.
