Last of 4 Candidates for BSU/NTC President Discusses Job on Thursday
The fourth and final candidate hoping to become the next president at Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College met with students and staff in Bemidji on Thursday.
John Hoffman has served as Acting Senior Vice Chancellor for the University of Minnesota Crookston since 2021.
A new president for BSU and NTC could be named within a month.
