Last Chance to See Tattoo Exhibit at Weyerhaeuser Museum During Candlelight Hike
Weyerhaeuser Museum will allow participants once last chance to see “The Story Behind the Tat: Tattoo Art in Central Minnesota,” on January 4, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. The exhibit will be dismantled shortly after.
The Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum, Charles A. Lindbergh State Park, and Charles A. Lindbergh House & Museum are hosting their annual Candlelight Hike, where all three sites will be open during the event, allowing participants to view exhibits, warm up, and enjoy refreshments.
The Candlelight Hike is free and open to the public. Trails will be lit with luminaries, and participants can hike any of the three sites.
People are encouraged to bring snowshoes, and pets are welcome.
Volunteers will be needed, and those that are interested can an call the Weyerhaeuser Museum at 320-632-4007, the Lindbergh House & Museum at 320-616-5421, or Lindbergh State Park at 320-616-2525.
