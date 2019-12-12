Lakeland PBS

Last Chance to See Tattoo Exhibit at Weyerhaeuser Museum During Candlelight Hike

Chantelle Calhoun — Dec. 12 2019

Weyerhaeuser Museum will allow participants once last chance to see “The Story Behind the Tat: Tattoo Art in Central Minnesota,” on January 4, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. The exhibit will be dismantled shortly after.

The Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum, Charles A. Lindbergh State Park, and Charles A. Lindbergh House & Museum are hosting their annual Candlelight Hike, where all three sites will be open during the event, allowing participants to view exhibits, warm up, and enjoy refreshments.

The Candlelight Hike is free and open to the public. Trails will be lit with luminaries, and participants can hike any of the three sites.

People are encouraged to bring snowshoes, and pets are welcome.

Volunteers will be needed, and those that are interested can an call the Weyerhaeuser Museum at 320-632-4007, the Lindbergh House & Museum at 320-616-5421, or Lindbergh State Park at 320-616-2525.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

“Central Minnesota Remembers Vietnam” Exhibit To Open April 21

DNR to Stock Muskellunge in Gull Lake Chain

Focus on School Testing Comes at a Cost

Latest Stories

One Woman Injured In Crash On Highway 2

Posted on Dec. 12 2019

Wojo's Rodeo Donates To Sanford Health Foundation

Posted on Dec. 12 2019

Sanford Health In Bemidji Host Blood Drive For Donors To Donate Blood

Posted on Dec. 12 2019

Reliable Morgan Leading BSU Men's Basketball

Posted on Dec. 12 2019

BSU Women's Basketball Looking to Rebound Returning Home

Posted on Dec. 12 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.