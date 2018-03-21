Last Call For Grant Funds For Community Runoff Projects

Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District is looking for projects that keep water on the land and filter pollutant runoff (tree planting,shoreline buffers, rain-gardens, and other practices), have community involvement, and address Crow Wing County (CWC) Water Plan priorities and concerns.

Eligible applications include: schools, churches, neighborhood associations or lake associations, local businesses and nonprofit groups.

All projects are required to match the grant funds by 25% (cash or In-kind value, i.e. materials, labor, and equipment). Projects require 10-year minimum lifetime and include a maintenance plan.

An interagency team will review, score, and rank all applications which include SWCD, CWC, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, The Nature Conservancy, The Mississippi Headwaters, and University of Minnesota Extension. Applications are due March 31, 2018. For application materials: E-mail: tasha.lauer@crowwingswcd.org call: 218-828-6197 or visit: Funding Available Funds for this program are provided by the Minnesota Board of Soil and Water Resources through the Clean Water, Land, and Legacy Amendment of 2008. If you have questions contact the Crow Wing SWCD. Phone: 218-828-6197 or e-mail tasha.lauer@crowwingswcd.org