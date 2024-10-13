Larry Yazzie Highlights Native Dance and Pride at CLC Cultural Thursday Event

People in the Brainerd Lakes Area had a chance to learn more about Indigenous culture at Central Lakes College’s Cultural Thursday event on October 3rd.

CLC hosted Native Pride Productions founder and two-time World Champion Fancy Dancer Larry Yazzie as he showcased the beauty of Native American dancing and storytelling.

Yazzie, alongside three additional performers and a drum circle, captivated the audience through music, while also offering deep insights into the history and traditions of Indigenous people. He also wanted to show those in attendance how music connects people.

“The drum beat is the heartbeat of our people,” said Yazzie. The drum beat has a rhythm that – it’s common for all races throughout the world. We all understand that drum beat, we all understand that rhythm. And I give that to the audience to tear down those walls, break down those walls, and allow yourself to feel and allow yourself to feel the rhythm, feel the love and express yourself.”

Yazzie has traveled the world both dancing and educating audiences, performing at venues including the Olympics, the Kennedy Center, and the Smithsonian Institute.