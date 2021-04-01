Large Wildfire Near Mentor Now 40% Contained

Click to print (Opens in new window)

State fire officials say the large wildfire near Mentor is now 40% contained and that it was started by a person.

It’s called the Oxcart fire, and it started in dry grassland within the Glacial Ridge National Wildlife Refuge on Monday. Fire officials updated the cause of the fire to “human” from “unknown” Tuesday. No other details about how it may have started are being released at this time.

So far, the fire has burned more than 10,000 acres and has caused an estimated $250,000 in damage, although no structures have been damaged or destroyed. Cooler temperatures and lighter winds helped matters today, but warmer and drier weather is forecast to return on Thursday and remain through the weekend.

Currently, all roads are open to travel, and no one has been injured in the fire.

