Lakeland PBS

Large Wildfire Near Mentor Now 40% Contained

Lakeland News — Mar. 31 2021

State fire officials say the large wildfire near Mentor is now 40% contained and that it was started by a person.

It’s called the Oxcart fire, and it started in dry grassland within the Glacial Ridge National Wildlife Refuge on Monday. Fire officials updated the cause of the fire to “human” from “unknown” Tuesday. No other details about how it may have started are being released at this time.

So far, the fire has burned more than 10,000 acres and has caused an estimated $250,000 in damage, although no structures have been damaged or destroyed. Cooler temperatures and lighter winds helped matters today, but warmer and drier weather is forecast to return on Thursday and remain through the weekend.

Currently, all roads are open to travel, and no one has been injured in the fire.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Travel Trailer Lost in Bemidji Fire

Firefighters Continue Battling Wildfire Near Mentor

Mobile Home Fire Reported in Lyons Township

Blackduck Man Facing Arson Charges After Allegedly Setting Apartment Building on Fire

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.