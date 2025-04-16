Large Grass Fire in Morrison County Burns Nearly 1,000 Acres So Far

A large grass fire in Morrison County has threatened buildings and burned at nearly 1,000 acres so far.

The fire was reported just after 9 last night and was believed to be threatening buildings located in Hillman Township.

At 3:20 this morning, an Everbridge alert was issued by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office to area residents warning of the “running swamp fire.” The alert urged residents to exercise caution and remain aware of a fire traveling northwest from 123rd Street and Partridge Road.

At the time of the message, the Pierz Fire Department and the Minnesota DNR were on scene working to contain the blaze. Residents were advised to contact dispatch immediately if any buildings or lives were in danger.

As of 11:15 this morning, the DNR reported that the fire had burned approximately 800 acres and was about 70% contained. Firefighting efforts, as well as the investigation into the case, continue.