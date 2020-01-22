Large Crowd Voices Concerns on Recent Beltrami County Vote on Refugee Resettlement

Click to print (Opens in new window)

It was another large turnout at the Beltrami County Board meeting Tuesday night, but this time, there was no agenda item on the refugee topic that was voted on two weeks ago, which allowed the public to take to the podium to voice their concerns.

More than 40 people lined up to speak to county commissioners with most expressing disappointment on the vote and how the last meeting was run. During the comment period, some people spoke about their own refugee stories, how misinformed people were about the issue, and how the county shouldn’t have voted in the first place.

Lakeland News will have more on this story on our Wednesday newscast.

