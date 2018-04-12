Laporte Woman Injured In Crash

A Laporte woman was sent to the hospital last night after a single car crash on highway 2 in Beltrami County. It happened last night, just before midnight.

Minnesota State Patrol reports 76-year-old Patricia Karol Lyle was driving a Chrysler Town and Country westbound on highway 2 when it drifted into the median, overcorrected and rolled, landing on its passenger side in the middle of West Bound Highway 2. The road conditions were reported as dry during the incident.

Lyle was sent to Sanford Medical Center in Bemidji to be treated for non-life-threatening injures.

Beltrami County Sherriff’s office and The Bemidji Ambulances Service assisted in the incident.