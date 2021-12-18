Laporte School Hosts “Gift of Giving” Holiday Shop for Students

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

On Tuesday, Pre-k through 5th grade students at Laporte School were getting ready for Christmas with the “Gifts of Giving” holiday store, where first responders, Laporte firefighters, and police officers came out to shop and wrap gifts with students for their parents.

Items that were donated by family members and local businesses were all free donations. Each student was able to pick out two gifts, one for each important adult in their lives. Not only was this event exciting because students got the opportunity to shop for their family members for Christmas, but they also had some pretty exciting local heroes by their side to help out.

First responders, fire fighters, and police officers were there to help the students not only find a gift for loved ones, but also to help them wrap the gifts and fill out Christmas cards. Students will be able to take the gifts home next week, before Christmas break.

There were almost 180 students that brought two free gifts, and all of those students got to pick out at least two gifts for a special adult. With the option to purchase more gifts for a dollar for additional family members, the total of gifts going home next week came close 700 total.

Since this event turned out to be quite a success, Laporte School has already starting asking people within the community to keep them in mind for next year.

