Lakeland PBS

Laporte School Hosts “Gift of Giving” Holiday Shop for Students

Emma HudziakDec. 17 2021

On Tuesday, Pre-k through 5th grade students at Laporte School were getting ready for Christmas with the “Gifts of Giving” holiday store, where first responders, Laporte firefighters, and police officers came out to shop and wrap gifts with students for their parents.

Items that were donated by family members and local businesses were all free donations. Each student was able to pick out two gifts, one for each important adult in their lives. Not only was this event exciting because students got the opportunity to shop for their family members for Christmas, but they also had some pretty exciting local heroes by their side to help out.

First responders, fire fighters, and police officers were there to help the students not only find a gift for loved ones, but also to help them wrap the gifts and fill out Christmas cards. Students will be able to take the gifts home next week, before Christmas break.

There were almost 180 students that brought two free gifts, and all of those students got to pick out at least two gifts for a special adult. With the option to purchase more gifts for a dollar for additional family members, the total of gifts going home next week came close 700 total.

Since this event turned out to be quite a success, Laporte School has already starting asking people within the community to keep them in mind for next year.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Chauvin Pleads Guilty to Federal Charge in Floyd’s Death

Santa Veggie Tray – Good Food, Good Life, 365

Bemidji to Receive New Condo Development Along Lake Bemidji South Shore

In Business: New Owners Keep Walker Bay Coffee Co. Going for the Community

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.