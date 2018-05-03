Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Laporte School Board Officially Saves Music Program

Lakeland News
May. 3 2018
Leave a Comment
Lakeland News
Contact the Author Lakeland News
news@lptv.org

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Jessica said

Pack 4082 (aka 82). That’s a mistake.... Read More

Rhonda D. said

I’m sorry but I think this is a Sad day! There are plenty of girl activities... Read More

Michael said

Biggest mental health strain in the military these days is the toxic leadership... Read More

Jamie R Aune said

Awesome performance Michael! Always enjoy your music :)... Read More

Latest Story

Community Invited To Highway 92 Construction Meeting In Bagley

Residents and business owners are invited to a pre-construction meeting for the Highway 92 project in Bagley on Wednesday, May 9th. It starts at
Posted on May. 3 2018

Latest Stories

Community Invited To Highway 92 Construction Meeting In Bagley

Posted on May. 3 2018

22-Year-Old Brainerd Man Dies After Truck Crashes Into Gull River

Posted on May. 3 2018

Distracted Driving Campaign Results: Texting Citations Climb for Fourth Straight Year

Posted on May. 3 2018

House GOP Proposes $825M In Public Construction

Posted on May. 3 2018

Twin Metals Has Mineral Rights Leases Reinstated

Posted on May. 3 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.