DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Laporte Man Sentenced For Perjury And Theft

Josh Peterson
Apr. 17 2017
Leave a Comment

Trevor Jon Lindahl, 49, of Laporte, was sentenced in two separate files for the Felony crimes of Perjury and Theft By Wrongfully Obtaining Assistance-Value Over $35,000. Pursuant to the plea agreement, charges of Theft By Wrongfully Obtaining Assistance-Value Over $35,000 against Lindahl’s wife and co-defendant Stacie Lindahl were dismissed.

In April 2013, an individual who had obtained a civil judgement against Lindahl reported that Lindahl lied under oath during a hearing in which the victim was trying to collect on that judgement. During the course of the investigation that followed, Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies discovered that the Lindahls had also failed to truthfully answer questions about their income and assets on applications for public assistance. As a result of those false representations, between March 2009 and December 2013, the Lindahls fraudulently received $92,706.33 in public assistance benefits.

Consistent with the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines, on the Felony Perjury conviction, Judge Jana M. Austad stayed imposition of the 15-month prison sentence, placed the defendant on probation for up to five years on the standard terms and conditions, and ordered the defendant to pay restitution in the amount of $5,500.00. On the Felony Theft By Wrongfully Obtaining Assistance conviction, Judge Austad stayed imposition of the prison sentence of 12 months and one day, placed the defendant on probation for 20 years on the standard terms and conditions, and ordered the defendant to pay restitution in the amount of $92,706.33. The defendant may apply to be discharged from probation after 12 years if he has paid the restitution in full. Both Trevor and Stacie Lindahl also signed waivers agreeing to be disqualified from receiving public assistance for the maximum allowed period of one year.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Coon Rapids Man Accused Of Murder Asks Judges To Drop Charges

Four People Fall Through The Ice As Weather Warms

Cass County Man Charged With 5 Counts Of Criminal Sexual Conduct

Northwoods Adventure: Garfield Lake Ice Racing

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Patrick Plemel said

Great coverage team Lakeland... Read More

Lisa Jordan at The Crossing Arts Alliance said

Thank you so much for shining a light on our young artists at the Young at Art e... Read More

Janis said

Kyle was the son of my ex brother in law. My prayers are with the Schiltz family... Read More

Willie Davis said

Willie Davis and VFW post 6206 Color/Honor Guard sends a big thank you to Ms... Read More

0

Brandon Bjerknes Trial To Begin As Assistant Principal Position Ends

The former Bemidji Middle School Assistant Principal charged with describing sexual conduct with minors on social media accounts pleaded not
Posted on Apr. 17 2017

Recently Added

Brandon Bjerknes Trial To Begin As Assistant Principal Position Ends

Posted on Apr. 17 2017

Central Lakes College Going Back To An Old Tradition For Graduation

Posted on Apr. 17 2017

Community Spotlight: Easter Egg Hunt

Posted on Apr. 17 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.