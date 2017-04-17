Laporte Man Sentenced For Perjury And Theft

Trevor Jon Lindahl, 49, of Laporte, was sentenced in two separate files for the Felony crimes of Perjury and Theft By Wrongfully Obtaining Assistance-Value Over $35,000. Pursuant to the plea agreement, charges of Theft By Wrongfully Obtaining Assistance-Value Over $35,000 against Lindahl’s wife and co-defendant Stacie Lindahl were dismissed.

In April 2013, an individual who had obtained a civil judgement against Lindahl reported that Lindahl lied under oath during a hearing in which the victim was trying to collect on that judgement. During the course of the investigation that followed, Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies discovered that the Lindahls had also failed to truthfully answer questions about their income and assets on applications for public assistance. As a result of those false representations, between March 2009 and December 2013, the Lindahls fraudulently received $92,706.33 in public assistance benefits.

Consistent with the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines, on the Felony Perjury conviction, Judge Jana M. Austad stayed imposition of the 15-month prison sentence, placed the defendant on probation for up to five years on the standard terms and conditions, and ordered the defendant to pay restitution in the amount of $5,500.00. On the Felony Theft By Wrongfully Obtaining Assistance conviction, Judge Austad stayed imposition of the prison sentence of 12 months and one day, placed the defendant on probation for 20 years on the standard terms and conditions, and ordered the defendant to pay restitution in the amount of $92,706.33. The defendant may apply to be discharged from probation after 12 years if he has paid the restitution in full. Both Trevor and Stacie Lindahl also signed waivers agreeing to be disqualified from receiving public assistance for the maximum allowed period of one year.