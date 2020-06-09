Lakeland PBS

Laporte Man Dies In Vehicle Crash

Destiny Wiggins — Jun. 9 2020

A Laporte man is now dead after being ejected from his vehicle on Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon at about 3:30 p.m., the Hubbard County Sheriff’s office received an ATV crash on Hubbard County Road in Schoolcraft Township, about 30 minutes NW of Bemidji. The caller reported that a victim had been ejected from the ATV and was in a swampy area with his head underwater.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Timmy White, 61 of Laporte, dead. According to the release, White was traveling west on County Road 44 in a 1998 Honda ATV when he made a turn that landed him in the ditch. White was not wearing his seatbelt and the crash is being investigated by the Hubbard County Sherrif’s Office.

 

Lakeland News is member supported content.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

