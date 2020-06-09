Lakeland PBS

Laporte Man Dies In ATV Crash

Destiny Wiggins — Jun. 9 2020

A Laporte man is dead after being ejected from his ATV on Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon at about 3:30 p.m., the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an ATV crash in Hubbard County in Schoolcraft Township, about 30 minutes southwest of Bemidji. The caller reported that a victim had been ejected from the ATV and was in a swampy area with his head underwater.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Timmy White, 61, of Laporte dead. According to the release, White was traveling west on County Road 44 in a 1998 Honda ATV when he made a turn that landed him in the ditch. White was not wearing a helmet, and the crash is being investigated by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.

