Oct 9, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Laporte Girls’ Volleyball Coach Recognized at Home Win vs. Clearbrook-Gonvick

For 33 years, Tamara Day has held the clipboard for Laporte girls’ volleyball, and after this season, she’ll be cheering from the stands.

The longtime head coach also coached softball and founded the Wildcat Kittens, a youth volleyball program created to help build the sport in the area. Day received flowers before Thursday’s game, where Laporte hosted Clearbrook-Gonvick.

The Wildcats went on to win the match 3-1 and send Coach Day off with a win in their final home game of the regular season.

