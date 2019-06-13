Lakeland PBS
Lane Closures Scheduled On Highway 371 Between Jenkins And Backus

Jun. 13 2019

Motorists who travel on Highway 371 between Jenkins and Backus will encounter lane closures and delays as crews apply a chip and seal coating to the road surface beginning on Monday, June 17.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the lane closures will take place on Highway 371 between Rosewood Street in Jenkins and Highway 87 in Backus.

The work will be done between sunrise and sunset on weekdays and will take up to three days to complete. The work is anticipated to be done by Friday, June 21 dependent on good weather conditions.

Chip and seal coating is a preventative maintenance application that extends the life of the pavement. It provides a protective layer, reducing deterioration due to sun and moisture. Once the chip and seal coating is complete, crews will return in late June to install permanent road striping. This work will be done under traffic.

MnDOT urges motorists to slow down, drive with caution and watch for workers, equipment and traffic control devices.

Rachel Johnson

