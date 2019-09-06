Lakeland PBS
Lane Closures Scheduled For Highway 371 Between Brainerd And Nisswa

Sep. 6 2019

Motorists who drive on Highway 371 between Brainerd and Nisswa could experience delays as lane closures are scheduled to start on Monday, September 9.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the lane closures are needed so crews can begin a micro-surface project along nine miles of the highway. The alternate lane closures will take place on both directions of Highway 371 between Crow Wing County roads 77 and 49 in Brainerd and Smiley Road in Nisswa.

MnDOT reports that crews will work Monday through Saturday, on good weather days, from sunrise to sunset. All lanes will be open by September 30. Micro-surface helps extend the life of the road and provides for a smoother ride.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution through the work zone and watch for workers, traffic control, and equipment. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511.mn.org.

