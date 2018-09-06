Lane Closures Planned For Highway 210 In Brainerd

Highway 210/Washington Street in Brainerd will be reduced to a single lane going both directions next week.

The lane closures will take place east of the Mississippi River between East River Road/1st Street and South 7th Street from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Monday, September 10.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the work will take up to four nights to complete. The closures will allow crews to fill and cap out-of-service city sewer pipes beneath the roadway.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down and drive with caution through the work zone, especially at night time.

The work is part of the Business Highway 371/South 6th Street reconstruction project that is planned to be completed by early October. To learn more about the project, visit www.mndot.gov.