Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Lane Closures Planned For Highway 210 In Brainerd

Rachel Johnson
Sep. 6 2018
Leave a Comment

Highway 210/Washington Street in Brainerd will be reduced to a single lane going both directions next week.

The lane closures will take place east of the Mississippi River between East River Road/1st Street and South 7th Street from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Monday, September 10.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the work will take up to four nights to complete. The closures will allow crews to fill and cap out-of-service city sewer pipes beneath the roadway.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down and drive with caution through the work zone, especially at night time.

The work is part of the Business Highway 371/South 6th Street reconstruction project that is planned to be completed by early October. To learn more about the project, visit www.mndot.gov.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Highway 6 South of Deerwood Reduced to Single Lane Today

Bemidji Drivers Testing Out New Roundabouts On Division Street

Division Street Roundabouts Open – But There’s Still Work To Be Done

Open House For Upcoming Highway 210 Construction Held In Brainerd

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Latest Story

Pheasant Index Increases Across the State

With Minnesota’s Pheasant season set to open up next month the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reported a 19 percent increase in
Posted on Sep. 6 2018

Latest Stories

Pheasant Index Increases Across the State

Posted on Sep. 6 2018

American National Bank's Headquarters to Fill Sportland Corners in Nisswa

Posted on Sep. 6 2018

Bridge Fire Shuts Down Soo Line Trail

Posted on Sep. 6 2018

Northern Minnesota Sees Record-Breaking Cold September Temperatures

Posted on Sep. 6 2018

BSU Women's Soccer Takes Win Over Minnesota Crookston

Posted on Sep. 6 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.