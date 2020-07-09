Lakeland PBS

Lane Closures On Highway 2 Between Bena and Ball Club In Bemidji

Chantelle Calhoun — Jul. 9 2020

Drivers on Highway 2 between Bena and Ball Club in Bemidji will experience delays due to lane closures as road workers begin resurfacing the highway.

The resurfacing is expected to continue through late August, and drivers who would like a map of the project location can visit www.mndot.gov/d2/projects/2020/hwy2-bena.

MnDot wants to remind drivers to slow down and avoid distractions while work is being done on the highway.

