Lane Closures In Brainerd & Deer River Start Soon

Haydee Clotter
May. 26 2017
Lane closures in Brainerd and Deer River may affect your commute.

Beginning Tuesday, May 30, motorists on U.S. Highway 18 between U.S. Highway 169 in  Garrison will encounter delays while parts of the road are reduced to a single lane.

The lane closures will occur from sunrise to sunset, up to seven days a week, while crews resurface 18 miles of Highway 18.

Flaggers and a pilot car will allow one-way, alternating traffic through each day’s work zone. Motorists approaching the daily work zones must obey the flagger and follow the pilot car through each work zone. Also, drivers entering a work zone from roads or driveways that intersect Highway 18 must wait for the pilot car to pass, then follow it through the work zone.

The lane closures will be complete by June 16 if the weather allows.

Motorists on U.S. Highway 2 in Deer River will experience a short detour and lane closures beginning Monday, June 5 due to the construction on a summer long resurfacing project.

The construction of a temporary gravel road to detour eastbound traffic will begin the project. The temporary road will be located south of Highway 2 along the railroad tracks, between First Street SE and Fifth Street SE. Westbound traffic will continue to use Highway 2.

Business owners and residents interested in staying up to date on the project are encouraged to attend the weekly public meetings beginning June 8th. They will be held at 1 p.m. each Thursday at Deer River City Hall, 60 Second Street SE.

This project is expected to last through August.

For information on state road projects in Crow Wing County and other counties in Central Minnesota, follow us on Twitter @MnDOTCentral and visit www.mndot.gov/d3.

Haydee Clotter
