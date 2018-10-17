Lane Closures Expected In Bemidji Tomorrow

Drivers in Bemidji will encounter single lane closures on Highway 197 beginning tomorrow, October 18th to allow crews to improve the driving surface surrounding some of the gate valves and manhole covers along the driving lanes.

The work will take place at the following locations:

Hwy 197/Paul Bunyan Drive South- Inside southbound lane between Gemmel Avenue and Connect Street, near Qdoba/Burger King

Hwy 197/Paul Bunyan Drive South- Southbound turn lanes onto First Street East

Hwy 197/Washington Ave South- Inside northbound lane between Lueken’s South and the old Coke building

The improvements will be finished with concrete, which will level out the driving surface in those locations. The work will take place on Thursday and Friday, but they will remain closed through the weekend to allow time for the concrete to cure.

Drivers are urged to slow down, eliminate distractions and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store .