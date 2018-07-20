Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Landowners Pitch Projects to Restore the Shoreline

Anthony Scott
Jul. 19 2018
Leave a Comment

Shoreland Restoration is becoming a larger issue every year in the Lakes area and today the Whitefish Area Property Owners Association (WAPOA) listened to projects to help with the shoreline.

Three homeowners in the area brought their concerns to WAPOA in order to try and receive a portion of the $20,000 grant from Crow Wing County. The association’s main two concerns are stormwater management and erosion control and shoreline buffers. The projects will be reviewed tonight and the distribution of funds will be announced tomorrow.

You can still apply for a shoreland restoration project as there may be extra grant money available. To apply contact Brian Olson the Director of Shoreland Management at brian@terraincorp.net or by phone at 612-309-1784

To hear more from Brian Olson click on the video below.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Concerns Over Lake House Vacationers Arise in Crow Wing County

Man Not Capable of Standing Trial in Double Homicide Case

Church Basement Ladies Perform at Central Lakes College

Celebration Held For Lakeland News

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Shane Lee said

I am STOKED about the 20 for 20 stories!... Read More

Anna Atkinson said

Thank you Josh, very Much for coming to Cass Lake and recording our Summer Fest... Read More

Dianna Jenkins said

Thank you for keeping Minnesotan's interested and up to date regading the August... Read More

Sandra J. Tarnelli said

Excellent reporting by report by Anthony Scott... Read More

Latest Story

Minnesota Appellate Court Hears Arguments In Bemidji

A three-judge panel of the Minnesota Court of Appeals visited Bemidji today to hear oral arguments on several cases from the area. The arguments
Posted on Jul. 19 2018

Latest Stories

Minnesota Appellate Court Hears Arguments In Bemidji

Posted on Jul. 19 2018

Public Comment Sought On Future Of Gull Lake Dam Road

Posted on Jul. 19 2018

Concerns Over Lake House Vacationers Arise in Crow Wing County

Posted on Jul. 19 2018

Funkley Man Arrested In Connection To Multiple Beltrami, Koochiching and Itasca County Burglaries

Posted on Jul. 19 2018

Man Not Capable of Standing Trial in Double Homicide Case

Posted on Jul. 19 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.