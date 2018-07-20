Landowners Pitch Projects to Restore the Shoreline

Shoreland Restoration is becoming a larger issue every year in the Lakes area and today the Whitefish Area Property Owners Association (WAPOA) listened to projects to help with the shoreline.

Three homeowners in the area brought their concerns to WAPOA in order to try and receive a portion of the $20,000 grant from Crow Wing County. The association’s main two concerns are stormwater management and erosion control and shoreline buffers. The projects will be reviewed tonight and the distribution of funds will be announced tomorrow.

You can still apply for a shoreland restoration project as there may be extra grant money available. To apply contact Brian Olson the Director of Shoreland Management at brian@terraincorp.net or by phone at 612-309-1784

To hear more from Brian Olson click on the video below.