Lamplighter Community Theatre in Staples to Present “The Last Five Days”

Lakeland News — Nov. 5 2020

It’s just one week until the curtain opens in Staples for a performance and screening of “The Last Five Days.” Preparations for a show unlike any other are in full swing.

The musical runs from Thursday, Nov. 12 through Sunday, Nov. 15, with the venue allowing 50 patrons inside. Seats will be socially distanced and masks will be mandatory. The actors are anxious but excited for the four-day stretch.

Tickets are available at lctstaples.com. In-person tickets are $12, and access to the live stream costs $10.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

