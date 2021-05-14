Lakeland PBS

Lamplighter Community Theatre in Staples Ready to Reopen

Lakeland News — May. 13 2021

The Lamplighter Community Theatre in Staples is ready to open its doors to the public.

Back in November, the theater was preparing to present “The Last Five Years,” but that was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Fast forward six months, and now the theater will allow 75 people inside. The actors have not had as much time to prepare as they did in the fall, but as they say, the show must go on.

Tickets for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday shows are $12 in person or $10 for a live stream. You can purchase them by visiting the Lamplighter Community Theatre’s website.

