LAMF 2020 “Night at the Opera”
April 4 at 4pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.
Enjoy a grand night of arias featuring Metropolitan Opera star, tenor David Portillo and guests..
April 4 at 4pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.
Enjoy a grand night of arias featuring Metropolitan Opera star, tenor David Portillo and guests..
Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.
Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!