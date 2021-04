Click to print (Opens in new window)

Sunday, April 25 at 4pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

An intimate vocal recital featuring LAMF artistic directors John Taylor Ward and Scott Lykins, recorded in Lykins’ Minneapolis home. Highlights include a heart-rending setting of Ludwig van Beethoven’s own love letters.