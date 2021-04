Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Sunday, April 11 at 4pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Beethoven wrote his String Quartet Op. 132, after recovering from a near-fatal illness. This “Holy Song of Thanksgiving” is a personal reflection on mortality and one of the most revered monuments of the chamber music repertoire.