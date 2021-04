Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Sunday, April 18 at 4pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

In honor of the dozens of Festival favorites who weren’t able to join us because of the pandemic, this program features LAMF musicians from around the world, performing in their homes during quarantine.