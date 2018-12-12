Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Lakewood’s Radiology Department Earns Ultrasound Accreditation

Anthony Scott
Dec. 12 2018
Leave a Comment

Lakewood Health System in Staples has been awarded a three-year term of accreditation in ultrasound as the result of an extensive review by the American College of Radiology (ACR). Ultrasound imaging, also known as sonography, uses high-frequency sound waves to produce images of internal body parts to help providers diagnose illness, injury or other medical problems.

The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety. It is awarded only to facilities meeting ACR Practice Parameters and Technical Standards. Image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs are assessed. The findings are reported to the ACR Committee on Accreditation, which subsequently provides the practice with a comprehensive report that can be used for continuous practice improvement.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Lakeland PBS Opens Doors For Annual Holiday Open House

Lakeland PBS Holding Holiday Open House In Bemidji

Baxter Adding Two Restaurants And A Retail Store In 2019

Pierz Football Looks For State Title After Perfect Regular Season

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Ace said

For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More

Robert said

Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

David Eischens Jr. (Davey Wayne) said

Have you ever looked at a map of pipelines? If not please do! And then please ex... Read More

Latest Story

Sharps Drop Box Now Available At Sanford Health Bemidji

A sharps drop box for used or unwanted medical needles and lancets is now available at Sanford Health in Bemidji. This is Bemidji’s only
Posted on Dec. 12 2018

Latest Stories

Sharps Drop Box Now Available At Sanford Health Bemidji

Posted on Dec. 12 2018

Minnesota Lawmakers Open Discussions On High Insulin Prices

Posted on Dec. 12 2018

Brainerd Boys Basketball Defeats Rocori at Home

Posted on Dec. 12 2018

Bemidji Boys Basketball Takes Win Over Little Falls

Posted on Dec. 12 2018

Grand Rapids Girls Basketball Beats Duluth East

Posted on Dec. 12 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.