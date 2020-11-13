Lakewood’s Motley Clinic Closed Temporarily

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Lakewood Health System is closing its Motley clinic effective today, Friday, November 13th, temporarily. Lakewood is also saying it plans to close its Eagle Bend clinic Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays. That goes into effect starting Monday, November 16th.

These changes come because of the need to deploy resources and staff in response to COVID-19. Any patient who has upcoming clinic appointments at these locations will be notified. Lakewood’s Browerville, Staples, and Pillager clinics will still be open Monday through Friday. Patients can receive in-person care at those facilities and at Eagle Bend Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Drive-up COVID testing is still available at Staples and Browerville clinics, but patients must make appointments.

