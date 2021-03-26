Lakewood Health System’s COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Open to All

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Based out of Staples, Lakewood’s Health System’s online COVID-19 vaccine registration will be available to all Minnesotans ages 16 and up, regardless of medical condition or age, starting on March 30.

Lakewood said in a press release Friday that this new registration list continues their efforts of trying to bring care more conveniently for residents of Minnesota. They also mentioned that this website is an addition to the already set up call-in wait list.

Once a person registers, an employee from Lakewood will reach out to schedule an appointment to get them their vaccine.

To register for Lakewood’s COVID-19 vaccine registration, you’re encouraged to visit lakewoodhealthsystem.com and fill out the form or call 218-894-1515.

Lakeland Health System notes applicants must be 16 years or older to receive the Pfizer vaccine and 18 or older to receive the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

