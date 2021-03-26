Lakeland PBS

Lakewood Health System’s COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Open to All

Chris BurnsMar. 26 2021

Based out of Staples, Lakewood’s Health System’s online COVID-19 vaccine registration will be available to all Minnesotans ages 16 and up, regardless of medical condition or age, starting on March 30.

Lakewood said in a press release Friday that this new registration list continues their efforts of trying to bring care more conveniently for residents of Minnesota. They also mentioned that this website is an addition to the already set up call-in wait list.

Once a person registers, an employee from Lakewood will reach out to schedule an appointment to get them their vaccine.

To register for Lakewood’s COVID-19 vaccine registration, you’re encouraged to visit lakewoodhealthsystem.com and fill out the form or call 218-894-1515.

Lakeland Health System notes applicants must be 16 years or older to receive the Pfizer vaccine and 18 or older to receive the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chris Burns

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Offering COVID-19 Vaccines for Minnesotans 16 and Older

Financial Assistance Available at BSU, NTC for Students Impacted by COVID-19

Over 1,700 COVID-19 Cases Reported on Friday

Walz Expected to Expand Vaccine Eligibility to All Minnesotans 16 and Older

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.