Lakewood Health System To Offer Flu Shots

Clayton Castle
Sep. 25 2017
Beginning on Monday, October 2, the Lakewood Health System will be offering flu shots during any scheduled appointments or by walk-in at the system’s clinics in Staples, Browerville, Eagle Bend, Motley and Pillager. Hours for the clinics are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Additional walk-in opportunities will take place Sat., October 14, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., as well as Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., both at the clinic in Staples.

After the Center for Disease Control found the flu “nasal” vaccine to be ineffective, the nasal vaccine is no longer available to patients. Flu shots are recommended for anyone ages six months and older.

Insurance billing for shots is available. Go to www.lakewoodhealthsystem.com for locations, or call 218-894-1515.

